World War II's iconic B-25 bomber to visit Culpeper, offer rides

“Panchito” has visited Culpeper annually for each of the past 10 years, Peacock told the Star-Exponent.

“A long time ago, the FAA determined it was in the public’s best interest to create a way for people to experience what it was like for the men and women who flew warplanes in combat, so they understand what the history, sights, sounds and even smells were like,” he said.

Globally, only about 20 B-25s are left that fly on a regular basis, he said. About 30 bombers remain that are still flyable.

The B-25 is the only aircraft in the U.S. military inventory to be named after a person, Gen. Billy Mitchell, a strong-willed Army aviation advocate who became known as ”the father of the U.S. Air Force.”

The original “Panchito,” which was part of the Army Air Force’s 396th Bomb Squadron, 41st Bomb Group, flew bombing missions against Japan in 1945.

The original aircraft was featured in the movies “30 Seconds over Tokyo” and “Catch-22,” the 1970 movie adapted from Joseph Heller’s satirical novel of the same name. Set on a Mediterranean base, B-25s played a starring role in “Catch-22;” Hulu remade that film in 2019.