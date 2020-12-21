Wreaths Across America in Culpeper smaller this year, more personal

Military service means a lot to the people of Culpeper so when COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 Wreaths Across America placement in the National Cemetery here, local citizens came up with their own ways to honor the men and women resting in the hallowed, historic and now snow-covered grounds.
During the month of December, including on Pearl Harbor Day and this past Saturday, veterans groups, individuals, brothers, mothers and sons have mobilized to “Say Their Names,” uttering, thank you, before the rowed white headstones lining hills at Culpeper National Cemetery. Messages and photos of respect are uploaded to the web and wreaths with red bows left at the burial spots of veterans.
On Dec. 7, the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, a small contingent gathered in the local cemetery to lay 50 wreaths at the headstones of some World War II veterans. The National Anthem and Taps sounded throughout the burial ground at 12:48 p.m., the time when the bombing at the Hawaiian based started in 1941.
Culpeper American Legion Auxiliary members Carrie Harris and Carolyn Sisk, both of who have husbands buried in the cemetery, joined local veteran and veterans advocate Carroll “Ziggy” Levison for the small Pearl Harbor Day acknowledgement in the new section of National Cemetery. His son, a disabled Iraq veteran, joined in as well and a penny was placed on stones to know they were visited.
It was an effort to make sure local veterans are not forgotten this holiday season, Levison said.
Saturday, Dec. 19 was National Wreaths Across America Day during which scaled-back ceremonies were held in National Cemeteries across America.
“The 2020 theme for Wreaths Across America has been ‘Be an American worth fighting for,’ and this year I have been blessed to see my fair share,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America in a statement “The determination of the American people and their commitment to the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, made it possible for us to move forward this year, safely. We are humbled, and forever grateful for the outpouring of support from all across the country.”
Culpeper National Cemetery Wreaths Across America coordinators Jennifer Smith and Sharon Croushorn laid six honor wreaths outside headquarters in the Old Section on Saturday one each in honor of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Merchant Marines and Navy. Three more were placed, one each for Gold Star families, the estimated 22 veterans per day who die by suicide and for prisoners of war or soldiers missing in action who never returned home to their families.
“We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people from many walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price,” said Smith in remarks at the cemetery. “Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation, are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.”
“We can worship as we see fit, we can raise our children to believe as we do. We are free to vote for the leaders of our choosing and we have the right to succeed or fail at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Saturday’s ceremony, in an unprecedented year of pandemic, was about showing a united front of gratitude and respect across the county in remembrance of the fallen, in honor of those who serve and still do and their families and to teach the next generation about freedom, Smith said.
Wreaths Across America looks different this year, Croushorn said, but the message remains.
“We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives and to thank the families that endure sacrifices every day on their behalf,” she said. “As a nation standing together, we can defeat terrorism, hatred and injustice. Thanks to our veterans we have the freedom to do just that.”
Others, including Jeff Joyce and Jay Fox, as part of the Say Their Name project, also recently visited the cemetery to lay wreaths and pay respects to Rear Admiral John Louis Marocchi and Private Edgar M. Spicer.
Born in Italy, Rear Admiral Marocchi (1920-2014) was a Naval Academy graduate, World War II veteran and intelligence officer who served as Deputy Director of the National Security Agency before retiring from the Navy in 1975, according to WAA Culpeper.
Private Spicer (1878-1898) was a native of Culpeper County and enlisted in 1898 in Company B (Culpeper Minutemen), 3rd Virginia Volunteer Infantry, following the outbreak of the Spanish American War. He died in June 1898 (probably of disease) at Camp Alger near Falls Church.
Croushorn said on Saturday night that 1,700 wreaths had been sponsored for 2020 in Culpeper National Cemetery, but the pandemic had other plans for their placement.
“We will wait to put them out next year,” she said of the ceremony set for Dec. 18, 2021.
Croushorn felt the way this year’s wreaths were placed, though far fewer in number, was still special.
“It was more personal and they put a penny where they visited so the family would know they were there,” she said. “It sure beat doing nothing.”
According to Levison, leaving a penny means you visited and want to thank the veteran of the armed forces for their service. A nickel means you trained at boot camp with the deceased, while a dime suggests you served with him or her. Finally, a quarter signifies you were with the soldier when they passed away, he said.
(540) 825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!