Wreaths Across America in Culpeper smaller this year, more personal

It was an effort to make sure local veterans are not forgotten this holiday season, Levison said.

Saturday, Dec. 19 was National Wreaths Across America Day during which scaled-back ceremonies were held in National Cemeteries across America.

“The 2020 theme for Wreaths Across America has been ‘Be an American worth fighting for,’ and this year I have been blessed to see my fair share,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America in a statement “The determination of the American people and their commitment to the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, made it possible for us to move forward this year, safely. We are humbled, and forever grateful for the outpouring of support from all across the country.”

Culpeper National Cemetery Wreaths Across America coordinators Jennifer Smith and Sharon Croushorn laid six honor wreaths outside headquarters in the Old Section on Saturday one each in honor of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Merchant Marines and Navy. Three more were placed, one each for Gold Star families, the estimated 22 veterans per day who die by suicide and for prisoners of war or soldiers missing in action who never returned home to their families.