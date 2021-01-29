Wreaths Across America to honor The Four Chaplains

On Wednesday at noon, Feb. 3, Wreaths Across America will honor the American heroes known as The Four Chaplains during a Facebook Live event from the Balsam Valley Chapel and tip lands in Downeast Maine.

On Jan. 23, 1943, the USAT Dorchester left New York harbor, bound for Greenland. It carried more than 900 officers, servicemen and civilian workers. The ship was a coastal passenger steamship requisitioned and operated by the War Shipping Administration for wartime use as a troop ship. The ship was transiting the Labrador Sea when it was torpedoed by a German U-boat on Feb. 3, 1943. The ship sank, and 675 people on board lost their lives. Amid the chaos to save 230 lives, four chaplains guided soldiers trapped below deck to escape hatches and gave away their life jackets to save others on that fateful day. When the chaplains had done all they could, they linked arms to pray and sing hymns as the Dorchester slipped beneath the waves.

In this ceremony, participants will hear messages and stories about The Four Chaplains: Lt. George L. Fox (Methodist) from Pennsylvania, Lt. Alexander D. Goode (Jewish) from New York, Lt. Clark V. Poling (Dutch Reformed) from Ohio and Lt. John P. Washington (Roman Catholic) from New Jersey.