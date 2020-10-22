WWII aircraft to salute Charters of Freedom dedication

The Avenger is the same kind of aircraft flown off aircraft carriers in the Pacific theater by a young pilot named George H.W. Bush, who became the nation’s 41st president.

The U.S. Army deployed the nimble, short-takeoff Stinson to do forward reconnaissance, rescue Allied personnel and evacuate patients from isolated units.

The Stearman was the U.S. military’s primary trainer during World War II, helping thousands of pilots earn their wings. The biplane flying this Saturday led four other Stearmans last April in a “COVID Flight” over the Fredericksburg area, tipping their wings over Stafford Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center to show support and boost morale for medical professionals and first responders serving amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Culpeper airport this Saturday, the Capital Wing will display its vintage aircraft and offer warbird rides in its Sentinel, Stearman and Avenger. Rides start at $89. People can purchase advance tickets at capitalwing.org or email CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. But if any tickets remain on Saturday, they will be sold at the airfield that day for available flight times.