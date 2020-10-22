WWII aircraft to salute Charters of Freedom dedication

Saturday’s dedication of the Charters of Freedom Monument by the Culpeper Minutemen no doubt will draw many visitors to Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park.
But not all the action will be on the town greensward.
As part of the ceremonies, pilots in a single file of World War II aircraft will fly over the monument site at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The monument dedication is set to start at 11 a.m.
The Minutemen, a local heritage group whose members are Revolutionary War soldiers’ descendants, asked the Commemorative Air Force’s Capital Wing if its fliers and planes would take on the mission. The wing readily agreed.
“The officers of the Capital Wing, Commemorative Air Force, are more than happy to participate in this event,” Brian Cotter, the wing’s education officer, said Thursday. “The CAF mission is to educate, inspire and honor the memory and sacrifices of our nation’s WWII veterans, through flight and living-history experiences. Performing this flyover is an opportunity to also honor this country’s first generation of veterans, and help ourselves and the community remember our history, how we as a nation began.”
The pilots will fly three of the wing’s historic aircraft—a two-seater Stinson L-5 Sentinel spotter plane, a Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane and a General Motors TBM Avenger, the war’s largest and heaviest single-engine bomber.
The Avenger is the same kind of aircraft flown off aircraft carriers in the Pacific theater by a young pilot named George H.W. Bush, who became the nation’s 41st president.
The U.S. Army deployed the nimble, short-takeoff Stinson to do forward reconnaissance, rescue Allied personnel and evacuate patients from isolated units.
The Stearman was the U.S. military’s primary trainer during World War II, helping thousands of pilots earn their wings. The biplane flying this Saturday led four other Stearmans last April in a “COVID Flight” over the Fredericksburg area, tipping their wings over Stafford Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center to show support and boost morale for medical professionals and first responders serving amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At the Culpeper airport this Saturday, the Capital Wing will display its vintage aircraft and offer warbird rides in its Sentinel, Stearman and Avenger. Rides start at $89. People can purchase advance tickets at capitalwing.org or email CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. But if any tickets remain on Saturday, they will be sold at the airfield that day for available flight times.
“Since we started flying Warbird Rides in July, the public response has just been tremendous,” said Pete Ballard, the wing’s assistant adjutant. “It seems like everyone wants to get in the air in a WWII warbird. We encourage people to get their tickets early.”
The Capital Wing will open its hangar, next to the airport’s office, to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Inside, people can get up close to a Vultee BT-13 Valiant, the same kind of plane used by the Tuskegee Airmen, a Fairchild F24 Forwarder flown by the U.S. Coast Guard, and a French Alouette II helicopter.
The “Open Hangar” event will be held in accordance with coronavirus pandemic guidelines of Virginia, local health authorities and the federal Centers for Disease Control. The family-oriented event will have something for everyone, the wing said.
The Capital Wing will sell dog tags, models, hats, T-shirts and other items with an aviation theme.
Its parent, the Commemorative Air Force, is a national nonprofit group that keeps dozens of rare WWII-era aircraft flying to educate today’s Americans. It is often described as “the world’s largest flying museum.”
In September, the CAF’s Capital Wing, Culpeper Regional Airport and Manassas Regional Airport hosted many dozens of World War II bombers, fighters and transport and support aircraft to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the war’s end, an event called the Arsenal of Democracy. Their week of flights over Culpeper and the D.C. area honored the people who bravely fought on the front lines of World War II and sacrificed and contributed from the homefront.
Founded in 1957, the CAF has amassed 175 World War II aircraft—the world’s largest collection of vintage military warbirds. Supported by more than 11,000 volunteers across 83 units, the nonprofit’s educational outreach programs reach about 20 million Americans annually, providing compelling hands-on access to history.
