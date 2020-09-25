WWII D.C. flyover scrubbed due to weather

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bad weather forced the Arsenal of Democracy Washington, D.C. flyover to be cancelled today, but officials say they will try again tomorrow.

A flyover tribute commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II was postponed to Sept. 25 from the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the 60 or so vintage aircraft were set to be deployed from Culpeper Regional Airport.

As a light drizzle set in with heavy clouds hovering low over Culpeper, officials made the call, saying such conditions make it unsafe for the pilots.

Stay tuned for further developments on starexponent.com.