WWII D.C. flyover scrubbed due to weather
WWII D.C. flyover scrubbed due to weather

Arsenal of Democracy scrubbed

A pilot waves from a P-40 fighter after landing Thursday during a practice session at Culpeper Regional Airport for the Arsenal of Democracy end of World War II commemoration D.C. flyover. The event, scheduled for Friday, was scrubbed due to bad weather. Officials say they will try again tomorrow.

 CLINT SCHEMMER/STAR-EXPONENT

Bad weather forced the Arsenal of Democracy Washington, D.C. flyover to be cancelled today, but officials say they will try again tomorrow.

A flyover tribute commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II was postponed to Sept. 25 from the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the 60 or so vintage aircraft were set to be deployed from Culpeper Regional Airport.

As a light drizzle set in with heavy clouds hovering low over Culpeper, officials made the call, saying such conditions make it unsafe for the pilots.

Stay tuned for further developments on starexponent.com.

