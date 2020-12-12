'Yes, Virginia' brings joy to Culpeper Depot

Saturday’s sunny afternoon delivered laughter and joy to dozens of people at Culpeper’s historic train depot as a large cast of locals sang and danced through ‘Yes, Virginia, the Musical!’ Above, Director Jessica Mahr, with sons William and Austin, greet playgoers after the performance. The humorous, light-hearted drama depicts the doubts gripping Virginia O’Hanlon, an 8-year-old school girl of late 19th-century New York City, over whether Santas Claus really exists. Stageworks and the Windmore Foundation for the Arts will present a second performance at 2 p.m. Sunday at 111 Commerce St. Bring a lawn chair and a blanket! Tickets are $15 per person or $50 for a family pass; ages 2 and younger are free. Buy tickets at windmorefoundation.org. Masks are highly encouraged.