'Yes, Virginia' makes Culpeper Depot sparkle

In that last bit, Mahr was quoting Francis Pharcellus Church, a seasoned journalist who penned what has become history’s most reprinted newspaper editorial, translated into dozens of languages and published on posters and stamps and in books, movies and other editorials.

Church’s inspiration was Virginia O’Hanlon, an 8-year-old New York City resident who wrote him from her family’s home at 115 West 95th St. in Manhattan. After mentioning her doubting friends, she continued: “Papa says, ‘If you see it in THE SUN, it’s so.’ Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?”

Why that happened, how the crusty editor of The New York Sun reacted, and what a difference it made to Virginia and her circle is what unspools in the froth and fun of “Yes, Virginia.”

The message of this musical and Church’s editorial, urging mankind to believe in the unseen and unknowable wonders of “the boundless world about him,” could hardly be more appropriate to this particular year.

Speaking of the veil that separates the unseen world from ours, Church wrote O’Hanlon that “Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}