'Yes, Virginia' makes Culpeper Depot sparkle

2020 has been a year of doubt, uncertainty and—for some—questioning one’s beliefs.
So, the perfect fit for this time may be a tale from a dark period of the 19th century, the story of a little girl who questions whether she can believe in one of the season’s icons: St. Nicholas himself.
A dramatic adaptation of that actual event came to Culpeper last weekend, charming audiences on two sunny afternoons beside the town’s historic railroad depot with its verve, song, solid acting and colorful costumes.
“Yes, Virginia: The Musical!” brought Christmas joy to about 160 attendees who parked themselves in camp chairs on Commerce Street for the two performances.
With backing from Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and funding from various institutions, the show delivered one of America’s favorite yuletide stories with a humorous touch. Stageworks and the Windmore Foundation for the Arts sponsored the ambitious production on the sidewalk and street next to the train station.
Thirty-one local actors—wearing late-1800s dresses, capes, caps, bowler hats and animal outfits—kept the action light and brisk, singing and dancing in 17 musical numbers.
“When I chose this show back in January of 2020, I had no idea just how poignant it would be!” director Jessica Mahr wrote in the production’s program. “In a year when joy and kindness so often feel hard to find, this show reminds us that they—and Santa Clause—exists ‘as certainly as love and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give your life its highest beauty and joy!’ ”
In that last bit, Mahr was quoting Francis Pharcellus Church, a seasoned journalist who penned what has become history’s most reprinted newspaper editorial, translated into dozens of languages and published on posters and stamps and in books, movies and other editorials.
Church’s inspiration was Virginia O’Hanlon, an 8-year-old New York City resident who wrote him from her family’s home at 115 West 95th St. in Manhattan. After mentioning her doubting friends, she continued: “Papa says, ‘If you see it in THE SUN, it’s so.’ Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?”
Why that happened, how the crusty editor of The New York Sun reacted, and what a difference it made to Virginia and her circle is what unspools in the froth and fun of “Yes, Virginia.”
The message of this musical and Church’s editorial, urging mankind to believe in the unseen and unknowable wonders of “the boundless world about him,” could hardly be more appropriate to this particular year.
Speaking of the veil that separates the unseen world from ours, Church wrote O’Hanlon that “Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond.”
Support Local Journalism
To see what Virginia thought of his answer to her query, it would be best to have seen “Yes, Virginia,” which was live-streamed on the Culpeper Media Network.
Or, without any of the catchy tunes and dramatic hi-jinks of the musical, one can learn more of the real story from this Washington Post article or here.
As for the real Virginia? O’Hanlon earned a master’s degree from Columbia University in 1912 and a doctorate from Fordham University in 1930, writing her dissertation on “The Importance of Play.” For 43 years, the single mother from Manhattan worked as a teacher and a school principal.
Amanda Reck produced the Culpeper-area musical, which starred Cady Bell as Virginia O’Hanlon and Wyatt Clatterbaugh as Scraggly Sant, with Reilly Tanner as Mr. Church, Jovina Arulandu as Charlotte, and director Mahr as the librarian.
C. Alexander Smith, music worship leader for Culpeper Baptist Church and director of the Blue Ridge Chorale, was the production’s musical director.
The original musical, created in 2012 by Macy’s was the handiwork of composer Wesley Whatley and William Schermerhorn, a College of William & Mary graduate who became vice president and creative director of the Macy’s Parade and Entertainment Group.
For more than three decades, Schermerhorn was best known for producing Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the department store’s July fourth celebration, the nation’s largest Independence Day pyrotechnic display.
He won a Daytime Emmy Award for the song “Yes Virginia (There’s A Santa Claus)” with Whatley, created for Macy’s 2010 Thanksgiving Parade.
To create the Culpeper performance of Schermerhorn’s musical, Mahr reached out to Macy’s and theater groups in the Midwest that had staged the show, which as been out of circulation for a few years. For a time, Macy’s provided the musical, free of royalties, to schools nationwide.
The show was sparked by a 2009 animated television special that aired on CBS.
“We watched it and thought, ‘This has to have songs,’ “ Whatley told Playbill. Echoed Schermerhorn, “It should have been a musical to begin with.”.
“We were looking for a new show to do,” Schermerhorn said, the magazine reported. “We thought, ‘How do we top Miracle on 34th Street?’ “
The duo had created a stage production of “Miracle on 34th Street” that played in Macy’s puppet theatre for years.
For more on the Windmore Foundation, see windmorefoundation.org.
540/825-0773
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!