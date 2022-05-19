YMCA celebrates another successful Give Day

The Rappahannock Area YMCA hosted its Give Day on Tuesday and is celebrating exceeding its fundraising goal by more than $50,000.

Give Day is the YMCA’s annual effort to raise funds for community outreach and financial assistance programs for its branches in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties.

The proceeds from the Jay Massad Annual Support Campaign will allow the YMCA to “continue its tradition of helping the citizens of our community live healthier lives; especially for those individuals who cannot afford its services and membership, as well as our brethren with special needs,” said Barney Reiley, CEO of the Rappahannock Area Family YMCA.

The organization’s goal for this year’s Give Day was $125,000, but by Wednesday morning, the Y had raised over $175,000, Reiley said.

“I continue to be humbled by the support of our community as well as the dogged pursuit by our board of directors, staff and volunteers, in order to ensure that everyone can enjoy the benefits of being a Y Member,” Reiley said. “The Y is where the playing field of life is level for everyone. Therein lies our greatest asset.”

Major donors included Wendy Moore, King George dentist and YMCA board member; Allen West, owner of Westbrooke Homes; and businessman and regional YMCA board member Mike Turner. Their gifts late Tuesday afternoon totaled over $35,000 and helped boost the Y past its fundraising goal. Local developer Mike Degen’s gift then added another $10,000 to the total.

Rappahannock YMCA regional Board Chairman Jeff Rouse touted the success of the annual fundraiser and thanked the community and Y staff members for their generosity and other efforts.

“The YMCA has become a cornerstone of our community, thanks to the grass-roots support of generous individuals and the hard work of staff and volunteers,” Rouse said in an email. “The success of the 2022 Give Day is further evidence of that support. Thank you to everyone involved in making the YMCA Give Day a success—donors, staff and volunteers—and for supporting the mission of the YMCA.”