The first graduate of Culpeper County Drug Court knows about lost time, having spent 18 years incarcerated for drug crimes in the DMV region.

William “Bill” Joseph Green Jr., 57, said he eventually reached the limit where he was done using PCP, his drug of choice.

“My buddy who is here, one day I was at his house, something just come across me … I took the drugs and gave it to him, said 'Man, you can have that,' and that’s the last day I got high,” Green said.

The father of a 3-year-old, he realizes the stakes are high.

“My son was born, I still didn’t get it, but one day I just woke up, was looking at him, that’s enough for me,” Green said of going cold turkey in 2021. “I did it on my own, but (drug court) helped me get the tools to go out there in society and say, OK enough is enough. It’s a whole lot different this time.”

People filled the Culpeper County Circuit Courthouse May 9 to celebrate the drug court graduate, the first to successfully complete the more than year-long program the county launched in March 2022 as an option to incarceration for non-violent drug offenders. A way out for people stuck in addiction and the legal system, drug court provides more treatment than punishment, with strict accountability and peer support.

“Participants agree to a 14-month intense program to achieve recovery and success in their lives, become productive citizens of Culpeper County,” said drug court Judge Susan Whitlock. “Mr. Green is seated at counsel table and he is our recognized graduate today. Mr. Green has over 400 days of being totally drug free so we are very happy, proud to be here.”

Green’s aforementioned “buddy,” a longtime friend from Washington, D.C., Ronald Ward, spoke on his behalf at the ceremony in the courthouse.

“I was there when he stopped and he never did it again,” said Ward. “I saw the transformation.”

The friend distanced himself at one point.

“I wasn’t babysitting a grown man — that’s what it boils down to with PCP and I didn’t want that burden,” Ward said.

“People say it’s hard (to stop), but you got to want it and he wanted it. I see the change in him, he talks different … We from the same area and when you grow up you kind of grow up quick. You can’t just sit back … put it like this, you’ll get swallowed up.”

While his friend was in jail all those years, he didn’t have a chance to see his other, now adult, son grow up, Ward said, describing what it’s like to have a loved one in jail, “You dead, but you not dead, because everything else going on. With this son, he’s here, so it’s a change. I see that and I’m proud of that. I love him to death for that. He like my brother,” Ward said.

Green’s son, like a typical toddler, ran around and laughed, occasionally crying and calling for his dad during the graduation ceremony, and at a reception afterwards in the county administration building. The little boy ran up to the cake decorated with, “Congratulations,” and stuck his finger in the icing.

Green got emotional describing the route that took him to graduation day.

“I hope I don’t cry, but it’s been a long time since I felt this good about myself. I’m proud because I got all these people out here that care about me,” he said. “That’s the reason I cry, this is tears of joy.”

Green said he has a long rap sheet. The system didn’t have to give him another chance, he added.

“But they did and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be standing here right now,” Green said.

Culpeper County Drug Court Coordinator Donna Frazier is a former probation officer who has couple years history with Green.

“You’ve inspired us to start the program, continue the program,” she said at the graduation ceremony. “You’ve inspired others. We’re excited for your future. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with you. Your son is beautiful, so thank you for helping us get it off the ground and get it started. “

Frazier added the growth she has seen in Green has been amazing.

“Your attitude, your perseverance, motivating other people, being there for people when they need your support—it means a lot,” she said.

Green said his former probation officer has been with him since the beginning.

“This lady over here she talked me off the ledge … I could tell her anything." With others, there were a lot of secrets, Green added, as he worked on a false front of being the coolest dude in the group.

Green said he has lived the drugging life and it’s not an option anymore.

“I can never do it again and I know it in the back of my head."

Green, a trained barber, said he would rather worry about having to pay his bills legitimately than do anything to risk ending up back in jail, waiting on somebody to answer the phone or somebody to come visit.

“A penitentiary is the most degrading thing a human being can go through because you got to stand up every five hours to be counted like cows,” he said. “Five o’clock in the morning you got to jump out of bed, ain’t even brushed your teeth and they’re counting.”

If you know better you do better, Green said, turning to his fellow drug court participants, seated to his right in the historic courtroom.

“If you go through what I did, you’d be a crash dummy just like I am, but God, I get it, it’s a reason for me to be here because he could have killed me a long time ago. I used to run through streets of D.C. high as I don’t know what. God got a plan,” he said.

Green turned to the drug court committee seated in the jury box. They are members of the local bar, law enforcement, counselors and mental health professionals.

“I got real good people on my team … you saved my life,” Green said. “I don’t always get the love I need from my family because I think they revert back to how I used to be, still hold that against me, but I am trying to show every day I am a better man and I’m going to teach my son better.”

Drug court participant Boulton Chase spoke up for his friend.

“You know I love you, Bill. The first time I met you, man. I did not like you,” he added, laughter erupting in the courtroom. “I saw arrogance, he always said he had the gift of gab, he’s still arrogant. But I do think you have changed a lot since I first met you and I am just proud of who you are today. You did it.”

Culpeper County Criminal Justice Services Director Andrew Lawson embraced Green as he handed him a tree of life placard signed on the back by all the members of the drug court team.

“This is why we want to do this … because you can be there for your son,” Lawson said. “You affect a lot of people. Your son’s going to affect a lot of people. That’s a lot of affects for society and we’re proud of you and you should be proud of yourself.”