LEON—A two-time war veteran of Korea and Vietnam who spent 26 years in the U.S. Marines and still walks the walk as he nears his 90th birthday in July, Perry Smiley personifies passion for service.

For his contribution to country and community, the 89-year-old Culpeper resident was recently acknowledged as a nominee of the “5 Over 50 Awards” of Aging Together.

Smiley, wearing a large grin, mingled with a sizable crowd of friends, family and others who gathered May 17 for the Culpeper–Madison watch party, held at Prince Michel Winery, one of four simultaneous events around the five counties for the 10th annual program.

Smiley said he was shocked to learn he was the Culpeper awardee for notable senior citizens, 50 and older, also recognized from Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, the planning district served by Aging Together. He said many other people were more eligible than him and deserved the award more.

“I was not expecting it,” he said.

Smiley earned the award for his extensive volunteerism in the community, including standing among the VFW Honor Guard at 109 military funerals last year in Culpeper National Cemetery.

Culpeper Media Network interviewed the veteran, and the other 5 Over 50 nominees, for a program that debuted at the watch parties.

Smiley cried as he spoke about being in the Honor Guard.

“It’s kind of emotional when I think about it because if we didn’t do (military honors) they would have, normally, two people there for military services to fold the flag and present the flag to next of kin. We do the whole works, taps, as well as firing the volleys, which is the full honors for the veteran who is being buried,” he said in the taped segment.

“A most worthy gentleman,” noted the Rev. Wayne Bernardo, formerly of Culpeper Presbyterian Church, where Smiley has been an active member, including with the weekly food outreach, Manna Ministry.

The almost 90-year-old picks up food donated from Weis Markets three times a week, for free lunches handed out downtown from the Main Street church community hall.

Smiley was born in 1933 in South Carolina during the Great Depression, one of 11 children who grew up on a small farm, Bernardo said in an introduction in the Culpeper Media Network program. It was during those formative years that Smiley learned the great lessons of life — faithfulness, hard work and compassion, the pastor said.

“Those are things he has carried with him throughout his life,” Bernardo continued.

Smiley facilitates food and transportation for the needy and also heads up the VFW hospital equipment loan program, providing wheelchairs, walkers, canes, hospital beds and more for anyone in the community.

“After surgery or an accident, Perry is the man to contact,” Bernardo said. The Marine Corps motto, Semper Fidelis, or “always faithful,” says it all, the pastor added, “Compassion, care, faithfulness, hard work—that describes Perry Smiley.”

Growing up on a farm, Smiley wanted to be an agricultural teacher, but the Korean War changed that. The draft was active 1951-52 and, in his late teens, Smiley was prime for it, so he joined the Marines.

“I was hoping to use the GI Bill afterwards go to college, but when I got in the Marines, my first four years I had done a lot of traveling and loved it, so that’s when I decided to make it a career,” Smiley said in the taped program.

He and his wife, Linda, raised a family in Rappahannock for 28 years before moving to Culpeper seven years ago. Volunteering came naturally.

“People wait too late to start volunteering,” Smiley said. “After you retire, if you don’t volunteer, you just sit … I don’t know how you could (get) through life without volunteering, helping others, because it’s just a good feeling. You don’t look for any reward — you get your reward when you give.”

The Culpeper 5 Over 50 Awards honoree also volunteers at the Culpeper and Rappahannock senior centers. There are plenty of volunteer opportunities in Culpeper if people just take advantage of it, he said.

Culpeper Senior Center Director Gladys Williams first met Smiley at an auction where they were interested in the same mirror.

“He wanted it for his daughter’s room,” said Williams during an in-person testimonial prior to the taped program debut. “He handed me the ticket — that’s how we became friends.”

She said Smiley is one of the best volunteers any person could ask for, especially for those in need of medical equipment like wheelchairs or walkers.

Neighbor Mary Lou Murry stood up to tell about when her husband got ill and needed a wheelchair.

“You just saved our lives that day,” she said at the watch party.

When Murry’s husband passed away, she asked about returning the wheelchair. Smiley told her to just take it to the VFW and leave if at the door.

But what if someone steals it, she asked. Smiley said if someone needs it bad enough to steal it, they can have the wheelchair, Murry recounted.

“Thank you, Perry,” she said.

Smiley said he loves his community. “Culpeper is my home and I’m happy with it.

“I’ll be here for the rest of my days. In fact, I’ll probably be over here at the National Cemetery one day.”

The other 5 Over 50 awardees this year were Darlene Kelly from Fauquier, Scott Bennett from Madison, Lee Frame from Orange and Barbara Adolfi from Rappahannock.