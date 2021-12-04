'You gotta work with everybody"—Culpeper elects 1st Black mayor in 262-year history

“We gotta get the public involved, let us know what’s going on, speak up when your family member has a problem to get them some help,” he said.

Reaves said he would work with the local Department of Human Services to continue to tackle homelessness and provide more affordable housing in Culpeper. And he’s not giving up on removing the Confederate name from Lake Pelham.

“We are going to have to come up with something,” Reaves said.

Like most people, he was unaware most of his life about the identity of Pelham, an Alabama artillery officer who died in Culpeper during the Civil War. Reaves would not answer when asked if the name offended him.

“Like I said, I’m for the people, not what I want. I go with the people… Once you bring it up, you gotta react,” he said.

Reaves ran an old-fashioned campaign going to door to door on foot. He and his supporters hit about 1,400 houses, he said.

“I lost 20 pounds,” Reaves said. “I always like to have someone walk with me, but a few times I walked by myself. I knew it had to be done. We got so many new people [moving in]—you gotta get out there and let them know who you are, talk to these people.”