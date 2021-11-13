Young business professionals give a boost to even younger ones

The Culpeper Young Professionals presented a check to the Groundwork Project, a program that prepares young adults with the leadership and inter-personal skills they need to begin successful careers, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce announced this week.

The Chamber’s group for business professionals from age 21 to 40 presented the $2,700 check on Wednesday, Nov. 10, gathered through fundraising efforts over recent months, this year with a goal of investing in future young professionals. The Young Professionals hosted a “Paint for a Cause” event at Wine and Design in February, a kickball tournament in May, a carwash in partnership with Culpeper Car Wash, and their Annual CrabFeast in September.

An eight-week program jointly facilitated by Verdun Adventure Bound and Rappahannock Goodwill, the Groundwork Project serves 60 high school students each school year. This fall, students have participated in the program from Eastern View, Culpeper County, Phoenix, and Liberty high schools.

While gaining confidence through the high and low ropes course elements, students also develop career portfolios and demonstrate their skills through capstone job interviews with local employers.