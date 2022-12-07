Youngkin announces end of COVID fines and penalties

Governor Youngkin on Tuesday issued an Executive Order directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations.

He also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget to be delivered Dec.15. The Secretary of Finance will work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process for individuals and businesses who paid unjust COVID-19 fines and fees, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“I am requiring a statewide review of COVID-19 related penalties imposed by the Northam administration. The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19 related penalties and fines is infuriating. Livelihoods are on the line,” said Youngkin said in a statement.

“In the previous administration, we saw our government shut down businesses, close our schools, and separate us from each other. While we can’t undo the damage done during the Northam administration, we are taking action going forward to end COVID-era draconian overreach.”

The budget language will not apply to instances where the violation was in relation to practices, guidelines, rules or operating procedures intended to protect the health and safety of individuals, patients, residents, and staff of hospitals, nursing homes, certified nursing facilities, hospices, or assisted living facilities.