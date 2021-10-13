Youngkin, at Parents Matter rally in Culpeper: "The country needs us to win Virginia"

Keene, who also chairs the Culpeper County School Board, said he has fought for parental choice at the local level.

“We gotta keep it going. Mr. Youngkin is the man at the top who’s going to support us in doing that,” he said. “He is for parents and our individual freedoms.”

McAuliffe has responded to his opponent’s claims by accusing Youngkin of modeling himself after former President Donald Trump in seeking to divide people. The Republican gubernatorial nominee did not speak the 45th president’s name at the Culpeper rally; a few in the crowd donned their ‘Make America Great Again’ caps.

Youngkin said he almost fell down when McAuliffe made the statement at last month’s debate about parents not interfering in schools.

“The last 20 months has been parents coming together, asking please open our schools five days a week … teach (students) how to think, not what to think. Tell us what material is being used in the classroom or the library so we can choose what we want in our kids’ lives,” the gubernatorial candidate said. “Parents have a fundamental right to be engaged in their kids’ education.”