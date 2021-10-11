Youngkin hosting 'Parents Matter' rally Wednesday in downtown Culpeper

Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin will host a get-out-the-vote “Parents Matter” rally Wednesday in downtown Culpeper.
The public campaign stop will run from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Pier located next to the Depot at 302 E. Davis St. The restaurant will remain open during the event.
Youngkin will tour the newly opened Culpeper Technical Education Center prior to the rally.
The Culpeper event comes on the heels of another similar gathering Oct. 2 in Leesburg.
The rallies challenge Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe’s recent statement that “parents shouldn’t be telling schools what they should teach.”
"Parents Matter events are attended by families, parents, children, and caring neighbors that will stand up to and reject Terry McAuliffe’s attempts to silence parents and stand between them and their children’s education," according to a Youngkin spokesperson.
The gubernatorial candidate said in a recent statement, “Virginians understand that I will put family first when I'm governor. That’s why my Day One Game Plan outlines the steps I will take to cut costs for Virginians, keep our communities safe, reinvigorate job growth, and restore excellence in education.
“Terry McAuliffe doesn’t support a single restriction on abortion, has a track record of trampling on religious liberties, and has said that parents don’t have a say in their children’s education. Virginians understand that McAuliffe’s positions are too extreme and too dangerous for their state," the candidate said.
The Culpeper rally will present the GOP candidate's platform for making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family, according to a campaign release Monday.
"Glenn Youngkin is harnessing the energy of parents that are frustrated and fed up,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter told the Associated Press.
The recent AP story stated, "Youngkin is trying to capitalize on a surge of relatively small but vocal groups of parents organizing against school curriculums they view as 'anti-American,' COVID-19 safety measures and school board members whom they consider too liberal and closely aligned to teachers unions.
The AP said Youngkin "is looking to excite the GOP-leaning suburban voters he needs to win the Nov. 2 race. If the approach proves successful in Virginia, a one-time swing state that has become more reliably blue, Republicans across the country are likely to replicate his efforts during next year’s midterms, when control of Congress is at stake.”
The first-time candidate is a successful American businessman and former CEO of the Carlyle Group. 54-year-old Youngkin attended Harvard Business School and grew up in Richmond and Virginia Beach. He lives in Great Falls with his wife and four children.
Culpeper mayoral candidate Jon Russell welcomed Youngkin to Culpeper in a campaign email Monday.
"As mayor one of my jobs will be to promote the town to all state and federal elected public servants, future and present. We must develop relationships across party lines and throughout the Commonwealth to bolster Culpeper's tourism and economic development," said Rusell, endorsed by the Culpeper County GOP Committee.
Democrat McAuliffe, 64, was governor of Virginia from 2014-2018 and is a businessman.
Terry for Virginia recently released a TV ad, “Starving Schools,” describing, "Glenn Youngkin’s Trumpian plan to slash education funding and starve Virginia’s public schools.
"As governor, Glenn Youngkin would usher in a dangerous Trump-DeVos education agenda that would harm public schools, divert funding to private schools, and spell disaster for children and families across Virginia."
Terry and Dorothy McAuliffe and Former Secretary of Education Anne Holton will lead a roundtable discussion on education and supporting women in the workforce at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 with Virginia educators and parents in Northern Virginia.
"As Virginia's next governor, Terry will make a $2 billion investment in Virginia’s education, which includes getting three and four-year-olds in need access to pre-k. Terry will also make sure all Virginians have access to paid sick, family and medical leave, and make targeted investments to build the best workforce in the nation," according to a campaign release.
McAuliffe has not announced any campaign events in Culpeper, which votes Republican majority county-wide and primarily leans Democrat in town.
An Oct. 8 Christopher Newport University poll showed a tightening race between McAuliffe and Youngkin with the Democrat leading 49 percent to 45 among likely voters. The Election is on Nov. 2. Early voting is now taking place.
The deadline to register to vote in the election is this Tuesday, Oct. 12.
(540) 825-4315