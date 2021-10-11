Youngkin hosting 'Parents Matter' rally Wednesday in downtown Culpeper

Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin will host a get-out-the-vote “Parents Matter” rally Wednesday in downtown Culpeper.

The public campaign stop will run from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Pier located next to the Depot at 302 E. Davis St. The restaurant will remain open during the event.

Youngkin will tour the newly opened Culpeper Technical Education Center prior to the rally.

The Culpeper event comes on the heels of another similar gathering Oct. 2 in Leesburg.

The rallies challenge Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe’s recent statement that “parents shouldn’t be telling schools what they should teach.”

"Parents Matter events are attended by families, parents, children, and caring neighbors that will stand up to and reject Terry McAuliffe’s attempts to silence parents and stand between them and their children’s education," according to a Youngkin spokesperson.

The gubernatorial candidate said in a recent statement, “Virginians understand that I will put family first when I'm governor. That’s why my Day One Game Plan outlines the steps I will take to cut costs for Virginians, keep our communities safe, reinvigorate job growth, and restore excellence in education.