Youngkin pitches $4.9M for Culpeper battlefields state park

Hopes for a state park in Culpeper County have leapt forward with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposing to spend $4.93 million to acquire more than 1,700 acres for the preserve.

The new chief executive included the sum in his package of initiatives and amendments to the commonwealth’s budget, which he delivered to the General Assembly late Friday.

The park would include parts of two Civil War battlefields and a ridge-top Union army camp. It would encompass 1,700 publicly accessible acres, enhanced with another 4,000 acres held in conservation easements on private land.

The proposal, discussed in Richmond and the Northern Piedmont for nearly seven years, would preserve nationally significant historic sites and create recreational opportunities for an area of Virginia that lacks such amenities.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, persuaded Youngkin to include the park proposal in his changes to former Gov. Ralph Northam’s spending plan for fiscal 2023. The governor’s amendment says the funding “[p]rovides for the purchase of land to create a new state park in Culpeper County that will have multiple recreational and educational opportunities.”

Gary Deal, chairman of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, said Saturday that he is “very excited” about Youngkin’s backing for the park.

“Governor Youngkin’s support brings renewed optimism to the Culpeper Battlefield State Park initiative,” Deal said. “With over 1,700 acres of preserved lands, residents and visitors alike will have access to heritage tourism, education and recreation. Culpeper is full of rich history, and it is my hope that the state park will shine light on multiple perspectives in which all voices are heard.

“This budget amendment is a crucial step in moving forward, and I am grateful to the longstanding support of Senator Reeves, the American Battlefield Trust, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Culpeper Tourism and all the donors who helped protect these lands for all to enjoy.”

Virginia would buy the acreage from the national nonprofit American Battlefield Trust, which preserves sites from the Civil War, American Revolution and War of 1812.

The trust began working in the late 1980s to protect ground where the Battle of Brandy Station, the hemisphere’s largest cavalry fight, was waged in 1863, opening Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg Campaign. It also owns land where 1862’s Battle of Cedar Mountain was fought, the only engagement in which Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson brandished his saber.

Also to be preserved is woodland atop Hansbrough’s Ridge near Stevensburg, where 12,000 Union soldiers spent the bone-chilling winter of 1863-64 before armies led by Grant and Lee first clashed, in the Battle of the Wilderness.

Paige Read, a local official who promotes Culpeper’s tourism and economic development, was delighted by the governor’s action.

“This is welcome news, coming after a decades-long effort by the American Battlefield Trust and its many partners,” Read said. “It’s a big win for our region.”

Culpeper is part of a Piedmont region that is badly underserved by the state park system, she noted, as the state’s own recreation studies have shown.

“I am very excited about this support from Gov. Youngkin,” Read said. “The park would provide easy access to recreation and heritage, bringing it closer to home for residents of Culpeper and the region, as well as visitors.”

The notion has been gathering steam since 2015, promoted by a diverse coalition of local, state and national groups called the Brandy Station & Cedar Mountain State Park Alliance, which became the Friends of Culpeper Battlefields in 2000. A feasibility study was positive about the park’s prospects. The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors and the Culpeper Town Council endorsed the proposal in early 2016.

The Virginia Association for Parks also urged state officials and lawmakers to create the park, calling it “a breathtaking, positive opportunity for the commonwealth.”

In an interview Saturday, Reeves said “Culpeper is the ideal location for Virginia’s next state park.”

The former Army Ranger feels passionately about American battlefields and the knowledge they can impart, in a way that nothing else can, he said.

“These sites really are national treasures, where people can visit and look, learn what happened and try to understand the causation of a war that had brothers fighting brothers,” said the GOP candidate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. “Once these sites are gone, you can’t bring them back.”

“We have to preserve our history so we can learn from it and figure out, How did we get here?” the former Army Ranger said. “We don’t want to repeat our mistakes.”

For U.S. service members, battlefields such as Chancellorsville, Gettysburg or Brandy Station are invaluable training grounds, where soldiers can learn crucial lessons “without having to learn from their mistakes, after stepping on foreign soil,” he said.

Reeves worked with Youngkin’s team to craft the budget amendment submitted to the legislature on Friday.

“Culpeper’s battlefields are among the most pristine and historic in the nation,” Battlefield Trust President David Duncan said in a statement. “Transforming this landscape into a state park will produce a heritage tourism destination in the heart of Virginia’s Piedmont, with educational, recreational, and economic opportunities that will benefit visitors and local residents alike.”

With Virginia’s marketing muscle drawing more attention to Culpeper, a feasibility study has estimated the park could attract roughly 7,000 visitors in its first year, north of 100,000 people by its second year and, potentially, 200,000 after five years, Read said.

Other studies show that state-park visitors, as well as heritage-tourism visitors, pump money into local economies. They spend their dollars on park activities, recreational facilities, plus food, lodging, retail and services in the community, the former Virginia Tourism Corp. official said.

In year one of the park’s existence, Culpeper could see $1.77 million in additional tax revenue, and up to $4.72 million in year three, Read said.

Keith Price, an Army veteran and former town councilman who leads Culpeper’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post, was enthusiastic about the prospect.

“It is extremely encouraging to learn that Gov. Youngkin is proposing several million dollars toward the creation of a new state park in Culpeper County oriented on the Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station battlefields,” Price said. “This idea has been in the works for several years with only modest progress so far, and it is great to learn there is finally some state-level funding going toward it.

“The state park would not only be an economic boost for Culpeper by drawing more visitors to the county, but would also bring an increased spotlight to Culpeper’s incredibly rich history,” Price said. “This is great news, and I hope the forward momentum toward making the park a reality continues.”

When asked for comment, longtime Culpeper attorney Bob Hudson said the park would benefit the county.

“I am most proud of Culpeper County’s history, as a native son and with family here continuously since 1743,” Hudson said. “I believe Culpeper’s historic resources require greater recognition. The new budget proposal validates that belief.

“The empirical data derived from tourism in Culpeper County exceeds $40 million annually,” he added. “A state park would importantly enhance that positive impact for all county residents. For these reasons, I fully support a state park in Culpeper County.”

Virginia historian Clark B. Hall, a Culpeper resident considered the leading authority on the county’s Civil War history, said he was gratified the park “may soon be on the horizon.”

The preservationist has fought to save Culpeper’s wartime sites from development since the 1980s.

“On a personal level, I am deeply grateful for the persistent, steady and strategic leadership provided by the American Battlefield Trust,” Hall said. ”Especially, we clearly owe a deep debt of gratitude to Governor Glenn Youngkin and his marvelous staff as they advance legislation to create a state park in Culpeper. We certainly wish them well, as Culpeper County, its citizens and recognition of our county’s extraordinary and unequaled Civil War experience will greatly benefit from their dedicated labors.”

Diane Logan, president of the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, stewards of that battlefield in southwestern Culpeper County, was also pleased by the news.

“FoCMB is excited to learn of the renewed interest in the historic preservation and interpretation of the Battle of Cedar Mountain,” Logan said. “We will follow the process with interest as it moves forward.”{p dir=”ltr”}During the Civil War, Culpeper’s location between the Rappahannock and Rapidan rivers made it strategically important to the Confederate and Union armies, the trust said. When Union troops advanced into the area, thousands of enslaved people escaped bondage, crossed Culpeper’s rivers and headed north to freedom.{p dir=”ltr”}“Some returned as free men to fight for their country on this very soil,” the trust said.{p dir=”ltr”}United States Colored Troops first crossed into Gen. Robert E. Lee’s turf through Culpeper as Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant launched his game-changing Overland Campaign in 1864.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.