Youngkin proposes suspending Virginia's 26-cent gas tax for three months

RICHMOND—Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday proposed suspending the state’s 26-cent gas tax for three months.

Youngkin, who pumped gasoline Wednesday afternoon at a BP station in Henrico County, has previously been proposing to suspend the most recent 5-cent increase in the state’s gas tax for 12 months effective July 1.

Youngkin said in a statement that he wants to use $437 million in what he termed unanticipated transportation revenues “to support the gas tax holiday.”

“Inflation, especially in energy and gasoline, is increasing because of failed policies by the current presidential administration that constrain domestic supply,” the governor said in a statement.

“In addition, the conflict in Ukraine is further exacerbating the problem. These rising gas prices are hurting Virginians, and we need to do something about it.”

Youngkin said he would seek to add an emergency clause to the legislation in the upcoming special session so that the measure would take effect upon his signature.

In his campaign and in his first legislative session Youngkin has urged lawmakers to cut taxes in order to lower the cost of living amid inflation and high gas prices.

The new proposal replaces Youngkin’s call for the state to suspend for a year its most recent 5-cent increase to the gas tax—a proposal that has been part of budget negotiations between the Democrat-controlled Senate and the GOP-controlled House.

As of July 1, Virginia’s gas tax became 26.2 cents per gallon, up from 21.2 cents per gallon from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats said Youngkin’s new plan could hurt maintenance of the state’s infrastructure and have broader long-term repercussions.

“The Commonwealth’s transportation budget relies on gas tax revenue,” said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D–Fairfax.

“As final negotiations take place, we need to make sure we can provide relief for Virginians while still maintaining a robust and responsible budget.”

Youngkin has not yet announced the date of a special session in which lawmakers will complete work on the state budget and resolve other measures in conference, such as funding for lab schools and for a potential Washington Commanders football stadium.

Maryland lawmakers are in the process of getting a proposed suspension of their gas tax to Gov. Larry Hogan.