Youngkin to speak at Liberty University during School of Govt. public policy conference

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will speak at Convocation at 10:30 a.m. on March 25 in the Vines Center at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Campus Pastor Jonathan Falwell recently announced.

Youngkin’s visit will be part of the Helms School of Government’s previously scheduled public policy conference, March 24-26.

Prior to his election as Virginia’s 74th governor, Youngkin worked 25 years at the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, where he served as CEO from 2018-2020, according to a college release.

“I am pleased to speak at Liberty University to the next generation of Virginia’s leaders,” Youngkin said in a statement. “As your governor, I am committed to preserving liberty, lowering the costs of Virginians, ensuring safe communities, and preparing our students for a successful future.”

The Convocation will be streamed on the main Facebook page of Liberty University and by the Office of Spiritual Development.

School of Government Dean Robert Hurt will join Youngkin on the stage for a discussion concerning conference topics.

Hurt served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Virginia’s Fifth District, from 2011–2017.

This is the second year the Helms School has hosted the conference. More than 100 students, faculty, and friends of Liberty will present research on legal and regulatory issues, upholding liberty and justice, and other related topics, according to the college release.

Panelists will include members of the Family Research Council, Department of Defense, Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, Heritage Leadership Foundation, and more.

“We are truly grateful to have Gov. Youngkin participate in Convocation along with our conference,” Hurt said. “This is an important time for Virginia and our nation, and we are hopeful and excited that the conference will advance important ideas for the good of our country and the Commonwealth.”

The conference is open to the public, and guests are encouraged to register online.