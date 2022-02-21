Youngkin: VEC backlog down 89 percent

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced a nearly 89% decrease in the Virginia Employment Commission backlog of unemployment claims.

Virginia Sec. of Labor Bryan Slater, Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller, and VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth launched the governor’s “transformation initiatives” at the VEC the first day he was in office.

VEC executives and agency staff focused on eliminating remaining backlogs and improving service and communications at the agency, according to the governor’s release.

As of Jan. 15, employment separation reports were reduced from 246,273 to 27,728. Unpaid pending claims were reduced from 24,887 to 15,846, the governor stated.

“Virginians deserve an unemployment insurance system that is responsive, efficient and customer focused,” said Youngkin said in a statement. “On day one, my administration launched the VEC transformation effort with an initial focus on reducing the backlog and we are starting to see encouraging initial results. We have a lot more work to do, but I want Virginians to know we are serious about making the VEC, along with all other state agencies, work for them.”

Roth said there is a tremendous amount of work to be done to refocus on customers and employers to get them needed resources.

“As an initial step, our team is hyper-focused on tackling the remaining backlogs, doubling down on training and building a world-class employment services agency,” she said.