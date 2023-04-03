Yowell Elementary, along with other schools in the county, participated in the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge program, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

At Yowell, physical education teacher Jennifer Houck leads the program. Students raised an amazing total of $5,809.25 for the American Heart Association by reaching out to family and friends to sponsor them.

Nancy Brown, AHA, says that support from this program “makes a tremendous impact in helping millions of Americans through increased awareness of cardiovascular disease, lifesaving scientific research and critically needed education efforts.”

Yowell second grade student Gabriel Reck was the top earner. He is experienced with heart health, even at the tender age of 9, Hoover said.

Reck was born March 12, 2014 with a congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and underwent two open heart surgeries. His little heart went into failure and he was listed with the highest medical urgency on the National Heart Transplant waiting list on Feb. 18, 2015. He received his new heart two weeks later, according to Hoover.

Reck is a prime example of what it means to truly “have heart.” Over the years, he and his family have met so many people who have been on similar journeys, Hoover said.

The Reck family has been instrumental in helping with the cause and Gabriel raised $1,337.47 all on his own this year.

“Yowell Elementary is honored to have Gabriel as a student and looks forward to contributing alongside him to this worthy cause for many years to come!” Hoover said.