Yowell Elementary School teacher promoted to assistant principal

An experienced teacher, Terra Ward is the new interim assistant Principal at Yowell Elementary School, effective Sept. 6.

She replaces Sean Bellis, who accepted a position as principal at Berkeley Elementary, part of Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

Ward has 19 years’ experience in public education with 14 of those with Culpeper County Public Schools. She taught first and third grade at Yowell Elementary for nine years and the last five years as a reading interventionist at the school. Ward previously taught at J.B. Fisher Elementary in Richmond.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Shippensburg University of PA and a master’s degree in supervision from Shenandoah University.

Ward holds a Virginia license in elementary education PK-6 and administration and supervision PK-12.

Outside of school, Ward is a board member for the Culpeper Country Club Swim Team and a member of Culpeper United Methodist Church, Culpeper Rec Club and the Palomino Court Book Club. She is also a team manager for the Culpeper Soccer Club.

“I am approaching this position with zest and enthusiasm and I look forward to fostering relationships with Yowell students and staff,” Ward said of her new position.

Her husband, Chris, works at Maloney and Ward Insurance Agency. They have two daughters who attend Yowell and a one-year-old chocolate lab puppy named Hazel.

Ward’s hobbies include reading, shopping, and visiting family in Pennsylvania.