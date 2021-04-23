 Skip to main content
Yowell Meadow Park gets some more TLC
Yowell Meadow Park gets some more TLC

Less than a week after one local community group helped spruce up Yowell Meadow on Saturday, another community-minded group was on site giving the popular town park some more TLC.

The Culpeper Chamber of Young Professionals were at it again Friday, filling garbage bags of trash and fishing tires out of Mountain Run.

The Young Professionals Group partnered with Friends of the Rappahannock for the day of cleaning in celebration of Earth Day.

Gloves, litter grabbers and bags were provided to all volunteers.

Founded in 1985 as a non-profit, grassroots conservation organization, Friends of the Rappahannock works to educate everyone about the river and to advocate for actions and policies that will protect and restore the Rappahannock River. Mountain Run that wanders through all three parks is part of the Rappahannock River watershed.

Last Saturday, the Culpeper County 2A group volunteered cleaning up in Yowell Meadow as well as Wine Street Memorial and Rockwater parks in town.

