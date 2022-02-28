Yowell Meadow Park nature trail vandalized

Culpeper Police are seeking assistance in identifying the person or people responsible for spray-painting graffiti Saturday night in Yowell Meadow Park on the nature trails.

The incident took place during evening/night hours on Feb. 26th, according to a release. Historic marker signs, a trash can, the trail and a stone wall were all defaced, several with the word—'GREM.'

Anyone with information on the suspects responsible for the vandalism or is familiar with the graffiti is asked to please contact Sgt. W. Hickman at 540727-3430 ext. 5534 or 540/727-7900. For anonymous tips, contact 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.