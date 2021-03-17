Zoom Q&A with Culpeper Circuit Court clerk candidates set for Monday

After abruptly canceling Monday's candidates forum in Culpeper County's special election for clerk of the Circuit Court, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce today announced a subsitute plan.
Chamber CEO Jeff Say told news media via email that a Zoom question-and-answer session for candidates Carson Beard and Marshall Keene will be broadcast on Culpeper Media Network, Facebook Live and YouTube Live at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 22.
"Both Clerk of the Court candidates have confirmed to participate," Say wrote.
Interim Clerk Carson Beard recorded his Zoom session with the Chamber on Tuesday evening, he told the Star-Exponent that day.
Culpeper School Board Chair Marshall Keene, who is challenging Beard, has not responded to multile queries by the Star-Exponent since Monday, including today. Keene chairs the Culpeper County Republican Committee.
This past Monday, cable television's Culpeper Media Network was scheduled to broadcast a live forum with the two candidates from Germanna Community College's Daniel Technology Center. Say was to question the candidates, giving each one an opportunity to respond to the same list of questions.
Shortly after noon Monday, Say announced via email, "Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, the Clerk of the Court's candidate's forum scheduled for this evening has been canceled. It will not be rescheduled."
Though pressed for more information, Say would not explain why the Chamber canceled the live forum.
Later Monday, Say said the Chamber would conduct pre-recorded Q&A sessions with each candidate, "if willing," and air them prior to Election Day on March 30.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, early and absentee voting started Feb. 12, via mail-in ballots and in-person voting at the Culpeper County Voter Registrar's Office at 151 N. Main St.
5 p.m. Friday, March 19, is the deadline to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you, the Voter Registrar’s Office says. Apply for a mail ballot through the office’s website at voteinculpeper.info.