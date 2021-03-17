Zoom Q&A with Culpeper Circuit Court clerk candidates set for Monday

After abruptly canceling Monday's candidates forum in Culpeper County's special election for clerk of the Circuit Court, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce today announced a subsitute plan.

Chamber CEO Jeff Say told news media via email that a Zoom question-and-answer session for candidates Carson Beard and Marshall Keene will be broadcast on Culpeper Media Network, Facebook Live and YouTube Live at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 22.

"Both Clerk of the Court candidates have confirmed to participate," Say wrote.

Interim Clerk Carson Beard recorded his Zoom session with the Chamber on Tuesday evening, he told the Star-Exponent that day.

Culpeper School Board Chair Marshall Keene, who is challenging Beard, has not responded to multile queries by the Star-Exponent since Monday, including today. Keene chairs the Culpeper County Republican Committee.

This past Monday, cable television's Culpeper Media Network was scheduled to broadcast a live forum with the two candidates from Germanna Community College's Daniel Technology Center. Say was to question the candidates, giving each one an opportunity to respond to the same list of questions.