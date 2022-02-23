'Newsies' leaps onto Christian Youth Theater Stage

Families who take the opportunity to experience Fredericksburg Christian Youth Theater’s “Newsies” will be swept away by the fast-paced, non-stop action. The musical production features vocals, dances and convincing character portrayals of a cast of more than 50 talented young actors.

In choosing this show, CYT’s artistic director Josh King explained that one sector of the troupe’s members was a perfect fit for the “Newsies” story about the triumph of underdogs who demonstrate remarkable courage and determination to win their cause, regardless of daunting odds.

“We have an incredible group of juniors and seniors who are extremely talented. This is one of those shows that is extremely demanding, both mentally and physically, especially with regard to dance and I knew they could measure up to the challenge,” said King, who also directed and designed sets for the show.

As the action opens, we see how each day begins for a young crew of hapless hawkers of New York’s newspapers in the late 1800s. As they tumble from their bunks in the flophouse that serves as home for these youths without families, they sing out a unified tribute to their role of “Carrying the Banner” (headline) to the city. But before they hit the streets, one newsboy who has emerged as a leader among the others, Jack Kelly (Christopher Florio), confides to his best friend Crutchie (Giancarlo Santiago) that what really keeps him going is his vision of one day heading west, in the song “Santa Fe.”

As the story unfolds, the newsies learn that the business tycoon and greedy mogul of the publishing world, Joseph Pulitzer (Caleb Bloom), has decided to increase his bottom line by raising the price they have to pay for their bundles of papers, while maintaining the same cost of the papers for the customers.

Incensed by the injustice foisted upon the penniless waifs, Jack shares a plan to coordinate a city-wide strike of newspaper hawkers. Supported by fellow newsie Davey (Zachary O’Connor) and his little brother Les (Chance Hansen), Jack’s movement gains momentum and catches the attention of an aspiring journalist Katherine Plumber (Nicole Senkowski). When the police, goons of the business empire and strike-breakers attack the demonstrators, Katherine witnesses the brutal beatings they receive.

Won over by the newsies’ cause, Katherine pens a widely read article about the strike. When Pulitzer censors any future writing about the strike or the newsies, Katherine writes another piece, revealing the inhumane treatment of youths in the city’s detention facility, to which many of the newsies were no strangers. Using a cast-off press, the youths publish their own paper featuring Katherine’s article. The readership of this exposé includes New York’s governor, Theodore Roosevelt, who steps in to ensure the newsies’ victory, which is celebrated with a rousing finale onstage.

“With the powerful choreography and energizing vocals, this show will put a smile on the faces of all who see it, and they will return home inspired by the show’s unforgettable message of the importance of togetherness and the power of joined forces to persevere and achieve, regardless of the odds,” said King. “The show is so much fun with more than 50 kids jumping, flipping, running, dancing, singing and just playing onstage. It brings so much joy.”

King said that every young person will relate to this classic underdog story. “I think every kid has felt that at least once—feeling like they don’t matter or are not being heard—and here they understand that they are not alone.” The gratification that King has felt in directing this production and his enthusiasm for its message is rooted in his own life experience.

As he explains in his “Letter from the Director,” he grew up in a family that felt a calling not only to the stage but also to the baseball field.

“Through experiences in both arenas, I could relate to the energy, loyalty, and a sense of leadership that I saw in Jack Kelly. I hope that, in their experience of the Newsies, families can feel that same joy as they see passionate people coming together to accomplish something magnificent,” he said. “This is not only just the story of the newsies, but it is also the story of a group of young kids finding a family.”