Colts name Richardson starter

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Anthony Richardson's first NFL start convinced the Indianapolis Colts that he's ready to keep the job.

On Tuesday, three days after the fourth overall draft pick made his pro début at Buffalo, coach Shane Steichen ended the suspense by naming Richardson the Colts' opening day starter.

Richardson's regular-season debut, on Sept. 10 against Jacksonville, will mark the seventh straight year Indy has had a different Week 1 starter. It began when Scott Tolzien replaced the injured Andrew Luck in 2017. The Colts are hoping Richardson's ascent to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart ends the revolving door.

Richardson was 7 of 12 with 67 yards and one interception — on his third pass attempt — against the Bills, who didn't play many starters. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound former Florida star also had two carries for seven yards, though his longest run of the day was called back on a holding call.

Elliott finds home with Patriots

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move, said the contract can be worth up to $6 million with incentives.

The 28-year-old Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018. He also has more than 2,300 receiving yards, and 12 TD catches.

Elliott's yards per game have gone down every season of his career, a trend that partly reflects the decreased usage of running backs in the NFL since the Cowboys used the No. 4 overall draft pick to select him in 2016.

Jets activate Hall, sign Cook

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Breece Hall was activated from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, a day after the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Dalvin Cook.

Hall was carted off the field in Denver in Week 7 last season after tearing the ACL and injuring the meniscus in his left knee in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory — ending a promising rookie season. The second-round pick out of Iowa State finished with 463 yards on 80 attempts — an eye-popping 5.8 yards per carry — and four touchdowns in seven games.

The move comes after the Jets bolstered their backfield by agreeing to terms with Cook, the former Minnesota star who has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons. He was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings.

Cook joins a suddenly loaded backfield that includes Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, Damarea Crockett, fifth-round draft pick Israel Abanikanda and undrafted free agent Travis Dye.

Browns' Garrett injures foot

PHILADELPHIA — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett participated only in individual drills on Tuesday, a day after he left the field with a foot issue during the first of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett, who matched his team single-season record of 16 sacks in 2022, walked off Monday midway through the workout with an unspecified foot injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski kept Garrett out of any team drills against the defending NFC champions.

Afterward, Garrett said his foot got rolled up on during Monday's session.

“All good,” he said. “Have some pain, but good. Got the guys looking out for me and wanted to be a little bit cautious, see how I felt out there. Moving well, feeling good, (they) told me to just cool it for team and watch the guys work and they came out there with a lot of juice.”