All four of the passengers aboard a light aircraft that crashed in the Blue Ridge Mountains west of Charlottesville on Sunday afternoon have died.

Virginia State Police and Augusta County authorities' search for the crash site was hampered by fog and low clouds throughout the afternoon and evening.

“At 3:50 p.m. Sunday … the Virginia State Police was notified of a possible aircraft crash in the Staunton/Blue Ridge Parkway region,” state police said in a statement Sunday night. “Shortly before 8 p.m. … first responders were able to reach the crash site by foot.”

State police announced just before 10 p.m. that the search effort had been suspended. “No survivors were located.”

Virginia authorities directed all inquiries to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, the two agencies now tasked with investigating what led to the crash.

According to the FAA, there were four people on board the Cessna Citation, which took off from Elizabethton, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport.

The light aircraft with an unresponsive pilot violated Washington airspace on Sunday before crashing in the Blue Ridge Mountains sent U.S. fighter jets scrambling. The F-16 jets prompted a sonic boom heard throughout the D.C. capital region.

According to the FAA, a Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport.

Inexplicably, the plane turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over D.C. before it crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, southwest of Waynesboro, around 3:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear why the plane was nonresponsive or why it crashed.

A U.S. official confirmed to The Associated Press that the military jet had scrambled to respond to the small plane, which later crashed. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The loud boom that was heard across the [District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia] area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom,” the Annapolis, Maryland, emergency department said in a tweet. “That is all the information available at this time.”

The plane that crashed was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc. A woman who identified herself as Barbara Rumpel, who is listed as the president of Encore Motors of Melbourne, said she had no comment Sunday when reached by a reporter for the Associated Press.

President Biden was playing golf at Joint Base Andrews around the time the fighter jets took off. Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said the incident had no impact on the president’s movements Sunday. Biden was playing golf at the Maryland military base with his brother in the afternoon.

The Pentagon, the D.C. Air National Guard and the North American Aerospace Defense Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.