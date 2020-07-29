Avery, James Arthur, 88, of Chesterfield, Va. went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Bea Avery. He is survived by his children, James Avery, Jr., Cynthia Avery, Sandra Avery, Stephanie Highsmith (Keith), Janice Gray and Anthony Avery; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, David Avery (Evelyn); and a host of other relatives and friends. James taught in Culpeper County Public Schools for over 40 years. He was an avid reader with a zest for life and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching all kinds of sports. A Celebration of his Life will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 in Culpeper National Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Culpeper man wins $5 million prize on Virginia Lottery scratch-off
-
Culpeper public schools to reopen with 'blended' classes
-
Culpeper Health & Rehab reports COVID-19 outbreak among 6 employees, 6 residents
-
COMMENTARY: Teacher: Division over Culpeper schools reopening disheartens me
-
School Board to decide Monday how to restart Culpeper classes
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.