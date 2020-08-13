Culpeper has lost a long-time resident. Clarence Lee Batten, Jr., 93, passed away on August 6, 2020 from complications after a fall. He was a loving, kind, caring, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Clarence was born in Madison County in 1927, graduated from Criglersville High School and attended the University of Virginia from which he was drafted to serve in World War II. He co-owned Culpeper Hardwoods. He was an active member and deacon of the Culpeper Baptist Church, serving as its Treasurer for 50 years and teaching in its Sunday School and youth programs. Upon retirement, he devoted much of his time to the Auxiliary of the Culpeper Regional Hospital, serving as Treasurer of the coffee shop and working tirelessly in the thrift shop. He was a loyal and dependable member of the Culpeper Ruritan Club. Clarence is survived by the wife of 70 years, Louise; his sons, Sandy and Kevin; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Christine Colvin. A graveside service will be private. In his memory, the family suggests donations be made to the Auxiliary of the Culpeper Regional Hospital. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Batten family through clore-english.com. The Batten family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
+1
+1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.