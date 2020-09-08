Bronesky, Rudolph Jay

Rudolph Jay Bronesky, 72 of Culpeper, VA, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born January 5, 1948 in Chicago, IL to the late Rudolph J. Bronesky and Helen Louise Krome Bronesky. He was a retired United States Navy Chief. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mariellen Bronesky, his four children; Jason Bronesky (Yuliya), Laura Bronesky, Patrick Bronesky, and Wayne Bronesky; one sister, Helen Welch (Bill); eight grandchildren; Anatoly Pisotskiy, Ashley Bronesky, Jenna, Karina, Shanna Walker, Connor, Katelyn, and Isabelle Bronesky. Rudolph is survived by other relatives and friends as well. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 11 am until 1 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701. Due to COVID 19 mandates, masks are required. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA with Father Kevin Walsh officiating. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 2524. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.