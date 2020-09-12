Brown, Kenneth "Pee Wee" Harrison

Kenneth "Pee Wee" Harrison Brown, 63, of Culpeper, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 6, 1956 in Fauquier County to the late Lafayette H. Brown and Peggy Kennedy Brown. Kenneth loved to hunt, fish and listen to old country music. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Brown; and five siblings, Lafyette H. "Sonny" Brown, Ricky Lee Brown, Mary Rakes (Sidney), Patsy Bache, and Elizabeth McPeak. Kenneth is also survived by four grandchildren, Allison Sisk, Alyssa Kay, Brooklyn Shea and Davey Sisk; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lynn Sowers; and two sisters, Margie Jenkins, and Ellen Tyler. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter the building. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September, 14, 2020 at 2pm with Pastor Dan Carlton at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Jeffersonton. A tribute wall and online guest book can be found at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
