Margaret Tharp Brown Margaret Tharp Brown, 91, of Culpeper died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Novant Health Systems UVA Culpeper Hospital. She was born May 13, 1929 in Culpeper, VA to the late Robert L. and Mary Delf Tharp. Margaret was a lifelong resident of Culpeper and famously spent some of her teenage years living in a house in Brandy that is now known as The Graffiti House. She worked for 25 years at J. J. Newberry & Co.; then as a secretary for the Culpeper County Schools until she and her husband purchased Westover Market on Sperryville Pike, which she owned and operated until January 2005. Margaret was a member of The Culpeper United Methodist Church, a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and served for two years on a board of the Virginia Lottery. She enjoyed her retirement years spending time with her family and friends, gardening around her home, and playing slot machines whenever she could. Margaret is survived by her son; William Gregory Brown (Bonnie Greaver Brown) of High Spring, FL; two grandchildren; Gregory Keenan Brown (Krystal) of Nashville, TN, and Ariel Hart (Adam), two great grandchildren; Trenton Hart and Vaughn Hart all of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her nieces Bernice Tharp Utz (Chip) and Linda Tharp Dennis (Terry) of Culpeper; Debbie Tharp Shadle (Mark) of Waldorf, MD; and her sister-in-law, Carroll H. Tharp of Culpeper. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Brown and her brother, Harry Lee Tharp. A private grave site service was held for the immediate family on Tuesday, September 22nd. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.