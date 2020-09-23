Brown, Michael Ray

Michael Ray Brown died in his home on September 18, 2020. He was born May 24, 1953, in Warrenton, VA, to Rice and Helen Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Michael is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kathy Brown of Charlottesville, VA, stepchildren Jenny Russell and Laine Chang, sister Linda Gore, niece Melissa Hankins, and his children Hillary Brown Mastin, Michael Milton Brown, and Edward Harris Brown. He leaves behind numerous cousins and many close friends. Mike grew up in Culpeper, VA, on a dairy farm and always called himself "a country boy." He loved to hunt, fish, competitively shoot, play and watch baseball, grow his peonies and tomatoes, sing, take photographs of nature, and play with his two black Labradors. Mike worked in retail sales most of his life at Lowe's and outdoor sports stores. He owned a woodworking business making beautiful bowls and tables. He was a Mr. Fix-It for any project. Mike was a great kidder with a warm heart who greeted everyone he saw with a smile and a hearty handshake. A celebration of Michael's life will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church, Charlottesville, VA. In light of COVID-19 concerns, the family requests all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing, or view the livestream at https://facebook.com/hintonaveumc/live. Condolences may be sent to the family at ABetterCremation.org. In lieu of flowers, please designate memorial gifts for diabetic research to UVA Health Division of Endocrinology (Allocation 14235), P.O. Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50036.