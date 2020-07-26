Douglas Markwood Butler, 85, of Boston was received into heaven on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born June 8, 1935 in Boston to the late George Butler, Sr. and Annie Weaver Butler. Mr. Butler was an avid outdoorsman who loved trout fishing and gardening. He never met a stranger and passed that character trait to each one of his children. Above all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and additional family members. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Winifred "Winnie" Butler; four children, Mark Reeve Butler (Laura), Jason Barnett Butler, Sr. (Cynthea), Jonathan Weaver Butler, and Patricia Drew Turgeon (Bradley); three siblings, George Richard Butler Jr. (Yvonne), Jean Butler Gibbs, and Maurice Lee Butler; and two sisters-in-law, Linda B. Butler and Patricia B. Butler. Additional survivors include ten grandchildren, Grace Michelle, Wyatt Reeve, Shaylee Nicole, Jason Barnett, Jr., Chloe Winifred, Jonathan Michael Letsen, Nicole Ann, Brooklyn Paige, Madison Elizabeth, and Gabriella Faith; two great grandchildren, Logan Joseph and Brayden Michael; and countless nieces and nephews he treated like his own children and loved with all his heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Jane Butler Thornhill, Samuel Wayne Butler and Paul Frederick Butler, Sr.; and two brothers-in-law, William "Bill" Gibbs and Buddy Thornhill. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter our building. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Steve Harrelson officiating. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Rd., #319, Warrenton, VA 20186-2639. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
