Sadie E. Glascoe Chambers, 89, was born on May 11, 1931. On Wednesday August 12, 2020 she passed from this earth onto her heavenly home. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 11am-12pm at Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation, 503 N. Main St., Culpeper. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic her funeral will be private. Please join the family via live stream on Tibbs Funeral Home facebook page at 1:00pm. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com.
