Dorothy Roberta Clark, 87, of Culpeper, Virginia, passed peacefully on July 13, 2020, with family by her side. She was born on February 13, 1933, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Edna Frye. She met Philip M. Clark Sr. at Penn State University and married him on Christmas Eve 1951. After raising their three children, they retired to a farm in Warrenton, VIrginia, with horses in the pasture, beloved dogs by their side, a vegetable garden, and their land adorned with the numerous trees and flowers they planted. Dorothy was dedicated to her family first and foremost, and embraced every moment with them. She is survived by her devoted husband, Philip Clark Sr.; sister Rose (Thomas) Douglass; children Deborah "Abby" (Daniel) Dunne, Lynette Clark, Philip (Jaye) Clark Jr.; and her beloved five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is reunited with a grandson in Heaven who died four months ago. Dorothy was determined, creative, adventurous, fun, and mischievous. She was often found sitting at her dining room table crafting items for the church bazaar, making quilts for a world relief ministry, creating memory books using the family photos she treasured, and playing board or card games with those brave enough to challenge her fierce competitive spirit. Dorothy was a voracious reader and often jotted down favorite quotes and Bible verses, in addition to penning her own poetry and writing a hymn. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed a variety of music genres. Dorothy was a woman of faith who believed in giving back to the community through volunteerism. Throughout her life, she was actively involved in many church activities, charities, and local community activities. Dorothy was extremely proud of a family ancestry book she created after conducting years of exhaustive research. The book included written recollections of her own life, the last line of which read, "To summarize my life - the things that mean the most to me are my relationships with God, Phil, the kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, and the hope that we will continue to grow and learn always." Dorothy will live on in the hearts of those who loved her, and in their passing down to future generations the many extraordinary things they have learned from her. Internment will take place at the cemetery in Salladasburg, Pennsylvania, on a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://give.bcrf.org/give/31404/#!/donation/checkout.
