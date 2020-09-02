Cook, David Leigh

David L. Cook, Sr. On August 15, 2020, David L. Cook, Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother peacefully passed away at age 69 at his Culpeper home. David was born on September 22, 1950 to William W. "Bill" Cook and Eva "Kate" (Perciful) Cook at Fort Carson, Colorado. Being the middle child having an older sister, Lucy, (seven years) and a younger sister, Kathy, (four years) David was blessed with a steadfast, compassionate insight for the human condition; one that would become his trademark in life. David graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelor's Degree in History in 1972 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army the same year. He attended the Naval Post Graduate School and the Command and General Staff College. During his 23-year Army career, David served as an infantryman, aviator, and military intelligence analyst specializing in both North and South Korea. His last assignment was as the installation commander for Fort Indiantown Gap, PA. Upon retirement, he served as director for the Army Heritage Center Foundation in Carlisle, PA, then as the Defense Intelligence Agency's logistics and facilities manager for Rivanna Station, VA. He retired from that position at the end of May. In addition to his government service, David was an adjunct professor in the Masters in Public Administration program at Clemson University. He was instrumental in helping to develop the program, and is credited with building the Homeland Defense and Security Specialization area. David taught a series of online courses on national and cyber security issues for over a decade. He also was an avid musician, having earlier been a member of the Hershey (PA) Symphony Orchestra and Big Band for many years. David is survived by his adoring wife, Charlotte Cole of Culpeper; a son, David Cook, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO; two granddaughters, Madison Pallante of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Kylie Harris of Montgomery, AL; Charlotte's daughter, Emilie Cole of San Francisco, CA; Charlotte's son, James Cole of Washington, DC; two sisters, Lucy Mellott and her husband, Willard, of Edwardsville, KS, and E. Kathryn Cook and her husband, Neil Ahle, of Lawrence, KS; and two sisters-in-law, Susan Small of Edenton, NC, and Teresa Andrews, and her husband, Mark, of Charlottesville. A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, September 4 at the Culpeper National Cemetery for immediate family only. Those wishing to commemorate David's extraordinary life may consider one of the following "good works" in lieu of flowers: The James Madison Memorial Foundation, 129 Caroline Street, Orange, VA 22960 The Free Clinic of Culpeper: 610 Laurel St., Suite 3, Culpeper, VA 22701 Clemson University MPA Student Achievement Account - Dept 5735: Clemson University Gift Management Department, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633 Culpeper Food Closet: c/o St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 115 North East Street, Culpeper, VA 22701 Hershey Symphony Orchestra: P.O. Box 93, Hershey, PA 17033 An online guest book and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons in Culpeper is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.