 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cook, Michael W.
0 entries

Cook, Michael W.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Michael Wayne Cook, 60, passed 17 July 2020 in Alabama. He was being treated for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. A Memorial Service will be held Sat.,19 Sept. 2020 at 2 PM at Jeffersonton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make any gifts to Jeffersonton Baptist Church.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News