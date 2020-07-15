Lillie R. Cottoms, 89, of Lignum, Virgina went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation, 503 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA from 10:30-11:30 am. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, 23144 Maddens Tavern Rd, Lignum VA. Please join the family via live stream on Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation Facebook Page. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to express online condolences.
Service information
Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
10:30AM-11:30AM
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 North Main Street
Culpeper, VA 22701
503 North Main Street
Culpeper, VA 22701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 17
Graveside
Friday, July 17, 2020
12:30PM
12:30PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery
23144 Maddens Tavern Road
Lignum, VA 22726
23144 Maddens Tavern Road
Lignum, VA 22726
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Two Orange men die in single-vehicle crash on road near Lake Orange
-
Culpeper supervisor: Reopen schools in-person or risk loss of funds
-
UPDATE: Fauquier deputy found face-down at intersection faked attack, sheriff says
-
Orange man dies after being struck on head with piece of wood, Gordonsville man charged
-
Culpeper County Board: it has 'no control' over Confederate flag in public park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.