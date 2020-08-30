Cynthia Berg Cozart Cynthia Berg Cozart, 78, passed away on August 16, 2020 at her residence. She was predeceased by her beloved husband James Cozart and her brother Danny; she is survived by her children Dawn and Larry, her granddaughter Maya Means, and her sister Elissa Berg. Cynthia was a native of New York but spent most of her adult life in Memphis, TN; Huber Heights, OH and Culpeper, VA, cities more suited to her temperament. She was an avid Scrabble player and loved entering tournaments. She received accolades for her volunteer work at schools, museums and libraries. Next to her family and Scrabble, books were her greatest love. Cynthia was a generous, loving person with an open heart and will be sorely missed. Donations can be made to the Museum of Culpeper History, 113 Commerce St.,Culpeper, VA 22701 or to the Library of Congress, Packard Campus of Audio Visual Conservation, https://www.loc.gov/philanthropy/online-donation/fund. An online guestbook and tribute are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.