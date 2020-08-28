Curtis, Joice Ann Baldwin

Joice Ann Baldwin Curtis, 75, of Culpeper went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020. She was born July 19, 1945 to the late Russell Roosevelt Baldwin and Delphia Curilla Baldwin. Mrs. Curtis was a retired Office Manager at Open Door Baptist Church. She was a founding member of the Open Door Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, and was considered the church historian. She was an amazing wife and mother, a selfless person and an avid prayer warrior. She is survived by her three children, Lori Corbin of Brightwood, Teri Adams (Stephen) of Mechanicsville, and Judi Merrill of Knoxville, MD; sister Donna Foster (Donnie). Additional survivors include seven grandchildren, Brooke and Cyndee Croft, Logan Adams (Sarah), Kendal Sanders (Aleric), Silas, Caitlyn and Megan Merrill; one great grandson, Henry Baldwin Adams; as well as a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and other relatives, friends and church family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Leroy Curtis, Jr.; sister, Gracie Caliandro, and her son-in-law, Kevin Corbin. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Hwy, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Kevin Walton and Pastor Bernie Jernigan officiating. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kyle Lombardi, Billy Andrews, Logan Adams, Silas Merrill, Aleric Sanders, Stephen Peters, Brandon Peters and Cory Peters. Honorary pallbearers will be George Butler and Gary Woodward. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to, thriVe Women's Healthcare of Central Virginia, 18484 Crossroad Pkwy, Culpeper, VA 22701 and The Gideons International, gideons.org/donate. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
