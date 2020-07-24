Helen Lorene Blevins DeBord, 88, of Locust Dale, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on July 27, 1931 to the late Theodore Edwin Blevins and Florence Louhelen Hester Blevins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Cecil DeBord; son, Raymond Mark DeBord; daughter, Norma Dowling; son-in-law, Steven Tuttle; and brother, Robert Blevins. She is survived by her brother, Leroy Blevins (Lenna); daughters, Deanna Rewinkel and husband Doug, Brenda Tuttle, and Linda Clatterbuck and husband Anthony; son-in-law, Daniel Dowling; grandchildren, Sonny Dowling (Lori), Kim Dowling Smith (Brian), Nathan Markham (Anna), Morgan Tuttle (Patricia), Stephanie Langston (Jarred), Jessica Clatterbuck, Jon Clatterbuck, Amanda Rewinkel (Jen); great-grandchildren, Meagen Dowling, Trevor Smith, Ethan Smith, Ariana Musich, Eirys Markham, Lex Markham, Cesare Markham, William Tuttle, Kaitlyn Tuttle, Mila Tuttle, Gavin Pennell, James Ford, Grace Langston, Ben Langston; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Mount Carmel Church conducted by Rev. Keith Wagner. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday at the church.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Culpeper County sheriff recruiting volunteers in support of pro-gun agenda
-
Gov. Northam visits Lake Pelham in first visit to Culpeper
-
Businessman offers Culpeper $50,000 to remove Confederate monument
-
Maroon Solar pitches utility-scale electrical plant for Raccoon Ford area
-
LETTER: Those not wearing a mask should be fined
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.