Scott Allen Dodds Scott Allen Dodds, 59, of Culpeper, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 30, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to the late John Francis and Mary Ellen Dodds. Scott graduated from Herndon High School in 1979. He worked for American Airlines as a ramp service agent. He was always there to lend a hand whenever someone needed him. Scott is survived by his brother, Steven Dodds (Fatima) of South Africa and Brain Dodds (Linda) of Orange, VA; aunts, Geraldine Marsh and Evelyn McGibbon; 4 nieces and 3 nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Pastor Dave Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 mandates, mask are required to enter the building. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Culpeper. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made in Brianna Joy Scott's name, Scott's great niece, to the Ronald McDonald House at https://rmhcdc.org/ways-to-give/donate/. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.