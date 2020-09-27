Eisley, William L.

William L. "Bill" Eisley, 82, of Clifton Twp. formerly of Culpeper, VA passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Regional Hospital in Scranton. He and his wife, Ann Marie (Minnick) Eisley, celebrated 54 years of marriage on October 5, 2019. Born on August 18, 1938 in Coaldale, he was the son of the late Harry and Helen (Einhouse) Eisley. Bill graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1957, where he played football and basketball. He was named to the 2nd team, all state football team in 1956 and was a very proud member of the 1956-1957 Black Diamond Basketball championship team, the first in Tamaqua High School History. In 1997, he was inducted into the Tamaqua High School Sports Hall of Fame and in 1998, he was inducted into the PA Sports Hall of Fame. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard for 20 years, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1977. During his time in the service, Bill participated in 3 "All Navy" basketball championships and 2 "All Navy" fast pitch softball championships. Bill continued to maintain the relationships he built with his fellow "Coasties" as a member of the CPO Association. As a proud American veteran, Bill was always in favor of equality for everyone but felt affirmative action went too far and was not the American way. After retiring from the Coast Guard, Bill worked at the VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, P&G in Mehoopany and as a glass maker at Schott Glass Tech in Duryea. In addition to his wife Ann Marie, Bill is survived by his children: Kerry Eisley and his wife Anna of Clifton Twp, Karen Gibson and her husband Kevin of Clifton Twp. and Kathryn Evans and her husband Shawn of Jeffersonton, VA; his 7 grandchildren and his brother Harry Eisley and his wife Gail of Hometown. He was preceded in death by his brother: Herbert. Interment and graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring at Culpeper National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Bill, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.