Elswick, Donald Lee

Donald Lee Elswick, 79, of Culpeper, Va. passed away on September 1, 2020 at UVA Hospital. He was born on April 2, 1941 to the late Byrd Tolbert Elswick and Lou Ella Phillips Elswick. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Rosa L. Elswick; a daughter, Rosa Lenora Elswick; a son, Robert Fitzgerald Elswick; brothers, Lloyd Tolbert Elswick and Perry Elswick; two sisters, Ina Jean Dugger and Opal Bright. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Mae Burke Woodward Elswick; daughters, Debbie Sue Berry and husband Jesse of Rochelle and Wanda Jeanette Burnett and husband Joseph of Madison; sons, Donald Lee Elswick and wife Temple of Madison, Ronald Jerome Elswick and wife Shannon of Md., Andrew Jackson Elswick-Angus and Ken of Manassas, step-son, John Lee, Jr and Darlene Lee; brothers, Wayne Elswick, Robert Elswick of Elkton; one sister, Wanda Allen of Tx.; grandchildren, Jennifer Berry-Frazier, Joseph Burnett, III, Samantha Burnett, all of Madison, Tiffany Burnett of Stanardsville, Jessica Roach of Luray, Ronald Elswick, Md., and Angela Elswick of Md.; thirteen amazing great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, September,4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be may to St. Jude's Hospital.
