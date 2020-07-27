Mary Kay Ross Fitzgerald 82 of Haywood passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her residence. Born November 14, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Winfield Sly Ross, Sr. and Virginia Ray Kidwell Ross and wife of the late Morris Kaye "Smokey" Fitzgerald. She was also preceded in death by a son Morris Fitzgerlad, three brothers, Winfield Ross, Bill Ross and Ivan Ross, one sister, Virginia Mayhugh and two grandchildren, Katie Shifflett and B.J. Fitzgerald. She is survived by two daughters, Christine Tanner and Mary Ann Thomas, two sons, Daniel Fitzgerald and wife, Pam and Scott Fitzgerald, one brother, Forrest Ross and wife, Betty, grandchildren, Jamie Tanner, Jimmy Shifflett, Annie Wilson, T.J. Fitzgerald, Trevor Fitzgerald and great-grandchildren, Caden, Katelynne, Karen, Alex, Noah, James, Morris and Logan. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Haywood conducted by Rev. Keith Wagner.
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Culpeper Health & Rehab reports COVID-19 outbreak among 6 employees, 6 residents
-
Culpeper County sheriff recruiting volunteers in support of pro-gun agenda
-
COMMENTARY: Teacher: Division over Culpeper schools reopening disheartens me
-
Gov. Northam visits Lake Pelham in first visit to Culpeper
-
School Board to decide Monday how to restart Culpeper classes
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.