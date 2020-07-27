Mary Kay Ross Fitzgerald 82 of Haywood passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her residence. Born November 14, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Winfield Sly Ross, Sr. and Virginia Ray Kidwell Ross and wife of the late Morris Kaye "Smokey" Fitzgerald. She was also preceded in death by a son Morris Fitzgerlad, three brothers, Winfield Ross, Bill Ross and Ivan Ross, one sister, Virginia Mayhugh and two grandchildren, Katie Shifflett and B.J. Fitzgerald. She is survived by two daughters, Christine Tanner and Mary Ann Thomas, two sons, Daniel Fitzgerald and wife, Pam and Scott Fitzgerald, one brother, Forrest Ross and wife, Betty, grandchildren, Jamie Tanner, Jimmy Shifflett, Annie Wilson, T.J. Fitzgerald, Trevor Fitzgerald and great-grandchildren, Caden, Katelynne, Karen, Alex, Noah, James, Morris and Logan. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Haywood conducted by Rev. Keith Wagner.

