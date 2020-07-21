Randy Franklin Frazier, 47, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the University of VA Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born on February 4, 1973 in Charlottesville to Shirley Ann Pullen Frazier and the late Edward Franklin Frazier. Randy had a passion for the outdoors. He loved metal detecting and other things such as fishing, hunting and playing the lottery. Randy worked in the tree service industry for over 32 years. Through organ donation Randy was able to give life to three separate people. He is survived by his mother; seven siblings, Pamela Knight (Thomas), Patricia Moore (Greg Weaver), Jerry Frazier (Anita), Kay Frazier Broyles (James), Gordon "Bo" Frazier, Jeffrey Frazier, and Timothy Frazier (Jami Hitt); nephew, Cody Lacy (Katlyn Wright); two great nieces, Annabelle Lacy and Madisyn Lacy; and a host of other nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Edward Frazier. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter our building. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10 am with Bishop Jenkins officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Richards, Cody Lacy, Gary Rice, Kevin Dale, Bobby Bailey and Jonathan Marshall. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
