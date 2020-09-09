Gallihugh, Peggy Ann Fincham

Peggy Ann Gallihugh, 49, of Castleton passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Culpeper to go home to her Lord and Savior. Born May 20, 1971 in Fauquier, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Fincham. Peggy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, and grannie. She was an amazing strong person who loved her family and was well loved. She will be greatly missed by many. She is survived by her mother, Marcia Lynn Fincham; husband, Richard Wayne Gallihugh, Sr.; daughters, Nicole Ann Goad and husband, Jimmy, Amanda Lynn Ater and husband, Adam; sons, Michael Douglas Gallihugh, Richard Wayne Gallihugh Jr., and wife Caitlin; brothers, Robert Lee Fincham, Jr. and wife Michelle and Paul Owen Fincham; sister, Crystal Lynn Jenkins and husband James; nephews, Lee, Noah, Wyatt, Hunter, and Gardner; niece, Emma; and three grandchildren, Kayden, Addy, and Ricky. A family night will be held at 6:00 to 8:00 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Interment will be a later date.
