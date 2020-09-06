Gardner, leonard

Leonard Gardner of Palmyra, VA, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1921 in West Stephentown, NY. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Doris Anderson Gardner; a son, Rim Gardner (Jenny) of Richmond, VA; 3 daughters, Carol Sherry (Jon) of Richmond, VA, Margie Southard (Steve) of Culpeper, VA and Susan Gardner of Mechanicsville, VA; 10 grandchildren, including Matthew Southard and Kristin Southard Barrette (John); and 8 great-grandchildren. Len's life was defined by his love of family and of service to his country and community. Len served in the U.S. Navy during WWII aboard the USS Reid, surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He went on to participate in many battles during the war. After the war, he earned degrees at the University of Massachusetts and Stanford University before beginning his career in the federal government in Washington D.C. Upon his retirement, he and his wife moved in 1978 to Lake Monticello in Fluvanna County, where he began a local newspaper, served on the Fluvanna Board of Supervisors and on numerous boards and commissions. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on September 14, 2020 at Culpeper National Cemetery at 501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA 22701. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, VA.
