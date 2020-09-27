Gentile, John Vito

John Vito Gentile, of Culpeper, Virginia for the past 20 years, passed away peacefully at age 91 September 19, 2020, of Congestive Heart Failure after a two year hard fought battle with back and leg pain. Born in New Jersey on July 27, 1929, he was the second of four children. He joined the army after High School graduation and served 24 years in Germany, Korea, and at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. During that time he adopted three children; William Gentile of West Orange, New Jersey, Kathy Buchanan (deceased), and Cheryl Muller (deceased). After retirement from the military, John earned his Bachelors and Masters of Arts and taught Sociology at the High School and Community College level. He retained lasting ties to academic peers, notably Sherry Hulsey of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and to many former students. John was very active in community theatre in New Mexico and was cast in many performances through Windmore Foundation of the Arts of Culpeper. He also pursued dance through Arthur Murray and went on to teach in New Mexico, Northern Virginia and Culpeper. He met his wife of 34 years, Jody Gentile, while teaching in Northern Virginia and they danced in a traveling exhibition group for many years. He became step-father to Christopher Forman (Hiroko) of Everett, Washington and to Timothy Forman (Sanaz) of Gainesville, Virginia and eventually had five grandchildren, Max, Kaden, Kayla, Giselle, and Emi, that he loved and spoiled with all of his heart. His extensive train collection became their playroom for many hours. John completed almost 70 oil paintings as a student under the watchful eye of his dear friend Nancy Yung. He golfed until he could no more with his friend and neighbor John Oliff. He loved his coffee group and at one time met every morning with the 'gang'. John was a generous, kind, and loyal man. He loved life and family and friends and had hoped to see his grandson, Kaden, graduate from High School this year, but his body was tired. Hopefully, he is again dancing, golfing, running those trains and painting. A remembrance will occur at a later, safer time. An online guestbook and tributewall are avaliable at www.vacremationservice.com Virginia Cremation Service of Culpeper is serving the family.